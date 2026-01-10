King emphasizes self-discipline as the foundation of happiness in Royal Message for National Children’s Day 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously bestowed a Royal Message on the occasion of National Children’s Day 2026, on 10 January 2026:

“All children should correctly understand that discipline is not merely the act of following rules and regulations, but is the ability to control oneself to do what is proper and appropriate, which will bring true happiness and prosperity. Training oneself to be a person with discipline is therefore extremely beneficial and worthwhile. Everyone should practice and cultivate this until it becomes second nature.” (PRD)



































