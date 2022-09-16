Vaccination center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok open until Sept 30

The Central Vaccination Center (CVC) at Bang Sue Grand Station, the biggest vaccination center in Thailand, will continue offering free booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines until 30 September 2022.

Thais will be required to show their ID card. Non-Thais, who include migrant workers, will be required to show their CID number, which was used for registering on the “Mor Prom” app, or their passport number.

Those who wish to be inoculated may make an appointment in advance via their mobile phone network, or they may simply walk-in at Gate No 2. The CVC is open daily from 09.00 to 16.00 hr. (PRD)






























