Thailand’s long-term resident visa should draw more foreign investors later this year

The government has said it hopes its latest measures to promote investment, including a long-term resident visa launched this month, will draw more foreign investors later this year.

Overall investment applications are expected to drop by 22% to 500 billion baht (US$13.76 billion) this year after a first-half slump.





Thailand has been promoting high-tech sectors and supporting electric vehicles to maintain its status as a regional auto production base.

According to the Board of Investment (BOI), Thai and foreign investment pledges in the January-June period slumped 42% to about 220 billion baht, due mainly to a large power plant project last year.

Foreign investments, which made up 60% of the overall applications in the January-June period, are more than halved year-on-year. (NNT)





























