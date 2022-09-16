Singapore real estate school opens in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul (center) with Ken Rim (2nd right) RCN founder and CEO of Real Center Network (RCN) Singapore at the launch of the RCA Thailand Institute, Pattaya.

One of Southeast Asia’s largest real-estate academies has opened in Pattaya in the first step in a kingdom-wide expansion.
Singapore-based Real Centre Network celebrated the launch of the RCA Thailand Institute Sept. 5 at the Hilton Pattaya with Pattaya Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul and RCN founder and CEO Ken Rim.



RCN was founded in 2010 and was certified by Singapore’s government as a real estate broker school to train salespeople and agents as well as provide continuing professional development.
It has academies in Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar, with plans to open soon in the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

In Thailand, Pattaya is only the first of several planned locations, with future schools planned for Bangkok, Hua Hin, Phuket and Chiang Mai.



The school will offer relevant courses to professionals, managers, executives and technicians covering leadership and human-resource development, selling and negotiation, digital marketing and more.

Delegates from leading real estate and hospitality businesses attend the ceremonies including Suwanthep “Tony” Malhotra (center) MD of Green Orange Hospitality & Real Estate and Ubonjitr “Min” Thamchob (right) of MH Property Consultant.


Organizers and guests gather for a group photograph at the launch of the RCA Thailand Institute celebrations.









