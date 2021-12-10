US Secretary of State to visit Thailand Dec 15-16

The US Secretary of State will pay an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of his first trip to Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Thailand on December 15-16. The U.S secretary will meet Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and discuss bilateral relations with deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs Don Pramudwinai. He’ll also have lunch with representatives of Thailand’s business community.







The US Secretary of State will visit Indonesia on December 13-14, Malaysia on December 14-15, and Thailand as part of his trip to Southeast Asia.

The ministry said the visit by Mr. Blinken will be an opportunity to strengthen the Thailand–US alliance and strategic partnership, as well as to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest. (NNT)































