Pay toilets coming to Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier

Bali Hai Pier finally will get proper restrooms this spring, but they won’t be free.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad inspected the progress of construction of the toilets, which will have 32 stalls for men, women and the disabled.







Construction is slated to finish in May or June. After that, the city will auction off the franchise to a management company which will maintain and charge for use, Pattana said.

The restrooms are aimed at tourists transiting to and from Koh Larn, other boat passengers and people who come to the pier to use its multipurpose zone.



























