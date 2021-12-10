Bangkok top among best cities in the world for work and vacation

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is delighted that Bangkok has topped the list of ‘workation’ cities around the world for 2021. The rankings came from a global survey by Germany-based vacation search engine company Holidu.







The Thai capital was ranked first thanks to its affordable cost of living, high degree of English-language proficiency ideal for foreign investors, and its recreational activities that fit any lifestyle, from shopping in department stores to visiting the Grand Palace and experiencing the heritage of Thai culture.



The Workation Index ranked cities based on various factors required to have a decent workation. These include co-working space, internet speed, the average price of a coffee or a meal at a local restaurant, the monthly cost of accommodation, the number of activities available, and the cost of after-work drinks to average hours of sunshine.







The Prime Minister thanks all related agencies and Thai people for making Thailand one of the best destinations for travelers and investors who are looking for an ideal place to work away from home during the pandemic. He assures that the government is ready to provide public health safety and infrastructure development to Thai residents, investors, and foreign tourists. (NNT)



























