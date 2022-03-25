US says Thailand’s efforts to combat human trafficking improving

Thailand has submitted a report to the US detailing its anti-human trafficking efforts in the hope of receiving a more favorable assessment in the 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

Details were discussed during a meeting of the committee on the prevention and eradication of human trafficking on Wednesday (23 Mar), which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.



Maj Gen Phatchasak Patirupanon, the deputy premier’s assistant spokesman, said the Social Development and Human Security Ministry submitted the report to the US embassy in Thailand on January 21st, following Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s approval.

According to Maj Gen Phatchasak, the US stated that Thailand’s efforts to combat human trafficking had improved. Thailand was ranked Tier 2 Watch List in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report, down from Tier 2 the previous year.







Maj Gen Phatchasak said the Deputy Prime Minister has directed state agencies to expeditiously complete any tasks recommended by the US and to enforce anti-human trafficking laws in order to boost the TIP evaluation in 2022.

The spokesperson added that Thailand has taken a number of measures to combat human trafficking, including establishing a national referral mechanism for identifying victims and establishing a training center dedicated to combating syndicates. He added that the training facility is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and was established in collaboration with Australia. (NNT)

































