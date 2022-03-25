‘Awakening Bangkok’ festival of lights and food & drinks market Mar 25 – Apr 3

The ‘Awakening Bangkok 2021/2022’, the popular festival of lights which this time around will run from 25 March to 3 April, 2022, from 17.00 – 23.00 Hrs.

Organized by Time Out and supported by a host of strategic partners including TAT, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Creative Economy Agency (CEA), GrabFood, Johnnie Walker, Tipco, and BGC Glass Studio, the annual ‘Awakening Bangkok’ festival lights up some of Bangkok’s most charming and iconic neighborhoods.



The theme of ‘Awakening Bangkok 2021/2022’ is RE:VIVE representing how the event aims to play a key role in helping ‘revive’ tourism to the participating neighborhoods, which abound with their own fascinating character and charm.

This year’s number of artistic lightings and decorations will be increased by more than 50 pieces. This will display more areas than ever before along Charoen Krung Road from Bang Rak to Talat Noi and Soi Nana close to the 22 July Roundabout in Yaowarat (Chinatown), where drink specials will be offered throughout the 10 days of the event at the trendy enclave of bars, galleries, and cafes.







Other new additions to the festival fun at ‘Awakening Bangkok 2021/2022’ are the cooperation with GrabFood that will see a specially arranged Digital Mapping Chef’s Table Dinner featuring five leading Thai chefs, while a food market where the cuisine of famous restaurants from #GrabThumbsUp can be enjoyed in front of the Bang Rak Central Post Office.

More information on ‘Awakening Bangkok 2021/2022’ is available through the various Time Out channels. (TAT)

























































