Thailand sets budget for efficient public health security policy

A budget of 14.32 billion baht will be set aside for a five-year public health security policy that uses national vaccination measures to combat current and future diseases.

According to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, the cabinet supports the new public health plan which provides national security through vaccination investment following their experiences combating COVID-19 over the past two years. The 14.32 billion baht plan will include four major strategies, which are as follows:



The first strategy is to ensure an efficient system to manage the country’s vaccination in all situations. A total of 15 projects will be implemented for this strategy, such as stockpiling vaccines to prepare for outbreaks, creating a vaccination database using date technology, etc. A total cost of 2.88 billion baht has been earmarked for this strategy.

– The second strategy focuses on vaccine research and development, which will include 26 projects and a total investment of 9.91 billion baht.







– The third strategy prioritizes developing a workforce to support the national vaccination security plan. A total of 23 projects worth roughly 315.89 million baht will be launched to increase the capacity of those involved in vaccine research.

The fourth and final strategy focuses on three projects aimed at increasing organizations’ capacity in vaccine research and development. These projects, which require 1.20 billion baht in funding, are also crucial for national security. The national vaccine committee and the National Vaccine Institute will monitor and evaluate the plan on an annual basis.

The new strategies will be implemented in 2023 after the current public health security policy expires at the end of this year and will be in effect until 2027. (NNT)































