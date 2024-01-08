Urgent warning for PM 2.5 pollution issued in Bangkok and other provinces across Thailand

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has issued an urgent warning regarding the hazardous levels of PM 2.5 particulate matter in the air, impacting 20 provinces across Thailand. The alert calls for immediate action to address and mitigate the severe air quality crisis that poses significant health risks to millions of residents. The provinces on high alert include major urban centers such as Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi, as well as key industrial regions like Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.







In a statement, the PCD has outlined a series of steps that need to be taken to combat the escalating air pollution levels. These measures include stringent control of industrial emissions, enhancement of traffic management to reduce vehicular pollution, and an increase in public awareness campaigns. The agency also highlighted the importance of cooperation from both the public and private sectors in tackling this environmental challenge.







The government’s response to this crisis has been swift, with local authorities being mobilized to enforce pollution control measures. Special attention is being given to areas with historically high levels of air pollution, such as Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. The administration is also promoting alternative and cleaner forms of transportation, along with stricter checks on vehicles contributing to air pollution.

For the most up-to-date information on air quality and PM2.5 levels in Thailand, visit www.pm25.gistda.or.th. (NNT)





























