Health Minister proposes strict regulations on cannabis use in Thailand

Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew has signed a bill proposing strict regulations on cannabis use in Thailand, emphasizing its restriction to medical purposes only. The new law is designed to prevent recreational use of cannabis while promoting its health benefits.

According to Dr Cholnan, the bill is now awaiting cabinet approval before proceeding to the Lower House for further consideration. This may necessitate revisions to existing rules by the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, which currently lists cannabis as a controlled herb.







The Minister of Public Health stated that details about the requirement of a medical certificate for purchasing cannabis are yet to be determined, pending the enforcement of organic laws. He noted, however, that home usage of cannabis for medical purposes must adhere to proper medical procedures and research.







For cannabis stores, Dr Cholnan confirmed no current laws to revoke licenses of legally registered businesses. However, once the new law is enacted, these establishments will be restricted to selling only legal parts of the cannabis plant. Under the Narcotics Code, only products with over 0.2% THC content will be considered illegal. (NNT)





























