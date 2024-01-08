Paetongtarn denies rumors of being appointed to cabinet amid talks of reshuffle

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has denied rumors of being appointed to the cabinet amid talks of a reshuffle, affirming that her work currently focuses on policy implementation, particularly the universal healthcare scheme.

Paetongtarn was inspecting a healthcare program in Roi Et province when she dismissed the likelihood of her taking up a cabinet position. Speculation also surrounds the potential resignation of three Pheu Thai ministers, rumored to be making way for younger politicians while retaining their ministerial roles.







Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed there are no plans for a cabinet reshuffle involving Paetongtarn. He stated that her role as the party leader was to support the government and address youth issues in the country. He added that the ministers in question, Somsak Thepsutin, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Prasert Chantararuangtong, are expected to resign as list MPs to focus on their cabinet responsibilities.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also indicated during his visit to the northeastern province that details about the digital wallet scheme will soon be disclosed following the Council of State’s review, with a cabinet discussion scheduled for Tuesday. (NNT)





























