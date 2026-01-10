Prime Minister opens National Children’s Day 2026 at Government House, highlighting creativity and digital skills

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening of the National Children’s Day 2026 celebrations at Government House. The event welcomed children and youth to learn, enjoy activities, and create meaningful memories through a wide range of interactive experiences.

Activities included visits to official working areas, opportunities to sit in the Prime Minister’s chair, trial roles as government spokespersons, and participation in activity booths organized by various agencies. These initiatives encouraged learning, creativity, and civic awareness among young participants.







A special highlight was the Prime Minister’s participation in a Roblox game with Jinn Yotsunthorn, known as Jinn Kode Code, a young Thai programmer and national coding champion. The game was designed for the occasion to mark National Children’s Day, reflecting the creativity and technological potential of Thai youth.

The Prime Minister reiterated the National Children’s Day slogan for 2026, which emphasizes love for Thailand and responsibility toward the world. He encouraged children and youth to grow into responsible citizens who contribute to society, embrace diversity, keep pace with technological change, and play an active role in addressing future global challenges. (NNT)



































