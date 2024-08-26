Urgent search for 3 missing workers after tunnel collapse at high-speed rail construction site

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – A search and rescue operation is underway on Aug 26 after a tunnel collapse at a high-speed rail construction site in Nakhon Ratchasima province left three workers missing.

The incident occurred on the night of August 24, within the Khlong Pai tunnel, part of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail project.







The deputy transport minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the collapse and has deployed rescue teams to locate the missing workers. The accident occurred approximately 600 meters into the tunnel, trapping three workers along with heavy machinery.

A rescue operation is underway to save the three trapped workers. The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand team, a national disaster response team, is using ground-penetrating radar to detect signs of life. The radar has successfully detected all three workers.



The Myanmar truck driver is located just 3 meters from the collapse, while the two Chinese workers, a backhoe operator and an engineer, are 6-10 meters away. Rescue efforts are focusing on the workers closest to the surface, but the operation is challenging due to continuous landslides.

Nawarat Patanakarn Public Company Limited was contracted by the SRT for the project, with a total construction budget of 4.279 billion baht. The project was originally scheduled for completion in June 2025 but has been subcontracted to a Chinese company. The Khlong Pai tunnel is the longest in the project at 4.25 kilometers.

This high-speed rail tunnel construction project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima is part of a collaborative effort between the Thai and Chinese governments to connect the region through high-speed rail. (TNA)

































































