Factories in at least 35 provinces may face run-off floods

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Industry has instructed provincial industrial officers to prepare to assist factories and nearby communities affected by potential flooding. Permanent Secretary for Industry Nattapol Rangsitpol recently convened a meeting with chief industrial officers from 76 provinces following a warning from the Office of the National Water Resources that 35 provinces could face run-off floods between Saturday and August 30.

The ministry has outlined a comprehensive plan to manage the situation, which includes aid, compensation, and rehabilitation measures. Provincial officers have been ordered to closely monitor flood warnings, assess the flood-prevention systems of industrial estates, and ensure that water pumps are ready for use.







In the event of floods, provincial offices must immediately survey the damage and coordinate with local government and private agencies to distribute emergency supplies. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industrial-scale factories affected by floods will be eligible for debt moratoriums, and damaged factories will receive reductions in fees for evaluations, training, and certifications. The ministry will also offer free vehicle checks for residents in flooded areas.

Rehabilitation efforts will include dispatching engineers to repair machinery and electrical systems in flooded factories and providing guidance on restoring factory standards. Sugarcane farmers affected by floods will also receive assistance in rehabilitating their plantations, including the provision of seedlings for replanting. (NNT)





































