Gov’t considers raising payouts for building collapse victims

BANGKOK, Thailand – Plans are underway to increase compensation for victims of the collapsed building following last week’s earthquake.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has visited the site of the collapsed building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, where the under-construction State Audit Office structure gave way during last week’s earthquake. His visit took place in the evening, following his return from an official mission in Buriram Province.







Upon arrival, Minister Anutin held discussions with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and both Thai and international rescue teams. He was briefed on the ongoing rescue operations and expressed his support and encouragement to the personnel involved. He then proceeded to the area where signs of life had previously been detected beneath the rubble, spending about 30 minutes at the site before speaking to the press.

Minister Anutin stated that he and his team remained hopeful for a miracle, as some signals resembling vital signs had been registered. He acknowledged the difficulties faced by rescue workers, especially due to structural debris obstructing access and posing serious safety hazards. He emphasized that while time is critical, the work must proceed with caution to ensure the safety of all involved.



When questioned about financial aid for the families of the deceased, Anutin noted that existing legal provisions may be outdated. He rejected claims that families would receive as little as 29,000 baht, arguing that even flood victims typically receive nearly 50,000 baht in relief—yet this case involves loss of life, not property. He expressed his intent to propose an increase in compensation to the Cabinet, adding that he believes Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other Cabinet members would also support the initiative. (NNT)



























