Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in northern and upper southern regions

The Meteorological Department of Thailand has issued a weather warning, predicting increased rainfall and heavy downpours in some areas across the country over the next 24 hours. Particularly intense rain is expected in the northern and upper southern regions, with some locations at risk of severe flooding and flash floods.

In the forecast, residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant as accumulated rainfall could lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous regions and low-lying areas near watercourses.







The increased rainfall is being caused by a monsoon trough that extends across the upper northern region of Thailand and northern Laos, connecting to a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand has strengthened to a moderate level.

Regarding maritime conditions, moderate waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, from Phang Nga Province upwards, and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Waves will range between 1 to 2 meters in height, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves over 2 meters. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.



For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some parts of the region. The temperature will range from 25-28°C at its lowest to 33-35°C at its highest.







































