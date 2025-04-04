Bangkok declares end to disaster status after earthquake

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities have officially lifted Bangkok’s disaster status following the powerful March 28 earthquake, which was widely felt across Thailand, including the capital. The designation was initially declared under the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act.

As of April 3, Bangkok is no longer classified as a disaster zone, with one exception: the collapsed construction site of the new Kingdom of Thailand office building in Chatuchak District.







Search and rescue teams continue operations at the site, working to locate individuals still trapped under the rubble. The Chatuchak district director has been assigned to oversee the recovery process, ensuring compliance with legal and safety regulations.

Although the immediate danger has passed, the earthquake highlights the need for a thorough review of urban preparedness and building safety standards. The government has committed to supporting affected families and ensuring accountability in the reconstruction efforts. (NNT)



























