Tourist bus overturns in Surat Thani, foreign tourists injured

SURAT THANI, Thailand – A tour bus carrying foreign tourists overturned on Highway 44 in Bang Sawan subdistrict, Phra Saeng district. The accident left 7–8 people injured, but no fatalities were reported. Rescue teams transported the injured to Phra Saeng Hospital.

The bus, operated by Rittichai Tour Company and registered in Bangkok, was en route from Krabi to Surat Thani. Company officials have acknowledged the incident and are providing assistance. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. (TNA)



























