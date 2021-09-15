Up to 20% of Thai COVID-19 patients suffer ‘long COVID’ after initial recovery

Thailand’s Department of Medical Services (DMS) has found that 10-20% of Thai COVID-19 patients are suffering a post-infection syndrome, also known as ‘long COVID’, after their initial recovery.

Dr. Piamlap Sangsayan, Pulmonary Medicine chief of the DMS’ Central Chest Institute of Thailand, said 10-20 % of Thai patients have experienced these symptoms, while the condition affects about 40-50% of sufferers post-treatment in other countries.







The long COVID symptoms including fatigue, muscle pain, headache and depression and may occur due to the body’s reaction or the side effects of drugs administered during treatment. Some conditions linger well beyond the period of treatment. The prevalence of long COVID may increase with age, obesity and daily steroid use.



Dr. Piamlap added that the lower rate among Thais may be attributed to the possibility that people who experienced the symptoms did not provide information to the health authorities after they recovered. From the first and second COVID-19 outbreaks, the data also showed that 5-10% of patients were found to have experienced myofascial pain, which takes 6 months to a year for recovery. (NNT)



























