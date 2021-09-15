Global Victoria x AustCham ASEAN Webinar 29 Sept. 2021

By Pattaya Mail
Global Victoria x AustCham ASEAN Webinar: Australian Business in ASEAN Survey 2021.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Wednesday 29 September 2021 || 15.00 – 16.00 hrs. (AEST); 12.00 – 13.00 hrs. (TH)

Where: ZOOM Online

Speakers:

  • Chau Ta, President, AustCham ASEAN
  • Rebecca Hall, Commissioner for Victoria to South East Asia, Global Victoria
  • Garry Embleton, Operations Director, Ausfine Foods and Chairperson, Australia Indonesia Business Council

How much does it cost: 

  • Free of charge

Pre-registration is required by 5pm (AEST) on 27 September 2021

Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham)
2nd Floor, Room no. 211, 92/5 Sathorn Thani Tower II,
North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bangrak
Bangkok, Bangkok 10500
Thailand









