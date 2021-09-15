More booster shots of Moderna vaccine to arrive in Thailand early next year

The Thai Cabinet has approved a budget of 946.31 million baht for the Thai Red Cross Society to purchase 1 million doses of Moderna vaccine to distribute free of charge.

Zuellig Pharma, the supplier and distributor of Moderna in Thailand, has offered the mRNA vaccine at a price of 940 baht per dose, plus transportation costs of 26.75 baht, totaling 966.75 baht per dose. The company is expected to deliver the first batch in early 2022.







Meanwhile, Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has signed a deal with ZP Therapeutics, the local business unit of Zuellig Pharma, to supply 8 million doses of the mRNA vaccine for use as booster shots next year. The first shipments are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022.



Early data indicates the Moderna booster raises immunity against the Delta variant by 42.3 times, and boosts immunity against Beta and Gamma by 32 times and 43.6 times, respectively. The CRA will collect data from Moderna recipients in Thailand from the end of this year to check its effect on immunity. (NNT)



























