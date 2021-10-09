UK removes Thailand from ‘Red List’ and relaxes travel rules

The United Kingdom will remove 47 destinations, including Thailand, from its tough COVID-19 travel rules this coming Monday.

Britain’s tourism lost two full summers because of the global pandemic which deterred people in several countries from traveling overseas.







Many countries with high infection rates including Thailand were put on a red list. Those traveling from the red list countries were required to enter 10-day quarantine in accommodations provided by the government, while the need for a PCR test and other tests often cost more than the flight itself.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said he would remove 47 destinations from the red list. Thailand is included. Among the seven countries that will remain on the list are Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Venezuela. (NNT)





























