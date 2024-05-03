Election Commission launches transparency efforts for senate elections

The Election Commission (EC) has responded to the criticism that the method of voting senators which excludes the participation of members of the public falls within legal boundaries and cannot be altered by the EC.

Sawang Boonmee, EC Secretary General, affirmed that the commission adheres strictly to the law, which mandates that senatorial candidates introduce themselves only to eligible voters, emphasizing the importance of public engagement in monitoring the electoral process.







To enhance transparency in the senatorial elections, the EC has developed the “Smart Vote” application and a website to disseminate the list of candidates along with their biographies and experiences. Candidates may use email or the LINE application to introduce themselves, promoting informed decision-making among voters.

In response to a journalist’s question about the introduction of senatorial candidates, Sawang confirmed that the launch and invitation process complies with the law and is error-free, including the actions of key figure of the Move Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, which are also legally sound.









Secretary General Sawang discussed the timeline for the senatorial candidacy and the election process, which will begin after a royal decree is issued and will conclude within 60 days. He also mentioned the use of social media and electronic platforms for candidate introductions.

The EC has advised the media to freely report and analyze the election situation, but they must consider laws against defamation of other candidates. Sawang also noted that the EC has measures in place to prevent corruption and collusion, with clear legal frameworks and procedures to ensure fairness in the elections. (NNT)





































