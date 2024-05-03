SRT addresses rail warping due to heat between Ron Phibun and Khao Chum Thong stations

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has clarified that the rail distortion between Ron Phibun Station and Khao Chum Thong Junction in Nakhon Si Thammarat province was caused by extreme heat. It said that the issue was promptly addressed, allowing train operations to resume normally.

The phenomenon caused a temporary halt to train operations to cool down the rails, restoring their condition to normal.







Earlier this week, SRT staff detected the rail warping due to unusually high temperatures, impacting the concrete sleeper’s ability to manage stress, and resulting in the rail’s distorted alignment. The civil engineering division of the SRT and related units used water and ice to alleviate the heat, taking about an hour to shape the rails back to normal.

Additionally, continuous checks along the railway line have been conducted, and plans to add ballast in the affected area are underway to maintain the stability and safety of the rails.









Given the current hot weather conditions, the steel rails have expanded, a manageable situation according to engineering principles. The SRT conducts daily inspections by civil engineering staff.

The SRT has issued a policy for the civil engineering division to increase the frequency of nationwide railway condition inspections, focusing on heat-related rail issues and other outdoor equipment. Station masters in all areas are instructed to facilitate travel and handle the hot weather conditions, following the meteorological department’s forecasts for this period. (NNT)





































