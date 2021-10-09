Krabi targets 100% vaccination rate in preparation for international tourists

More than 57.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Thailand. On Thursday 7 Oct., the Public Health Ministry delivered another 500,000 doses of vaccine to Krabi to support the province-wide reopening to foreign tourists.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan, and Krabi Governor Phutthiphong Sirimat attended a meeting to follow up on the COVID-19 situation in Krabi province and the progress of vaccination, as well as to prepare the province for opening up to tourists.







Krabi is among the first provinces marked for reopening by the government, which hoped to reduce the stagnation in the national economy by reopening various areas to international tourists. In Krabi, the reopening has already been piloted on PP Island, Ngai Island, and Railay Beach – the three areas were made available to tourists who have entered Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox quarantine waiver scheme and have spent 7 days in Phuket.

Minister Anutin said vaccination coverage of 100% has been achieved in the three pilot areas while province-wide coverage has reached 35.71%. Lanta Island, which is set to become the next locale that gets opened up to Sandbox tourists, already has vaccination coverage of 90.22% of the population.





On this occasion, the health minister oversaw the delivery of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca. The shots will be used to bring the vaccination rate of Krabi province to 100%. Some of the doses will be used to inoculate school children in the province. (NNT)





























