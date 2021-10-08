Pattaya mayor makes surprise appearance in Covid-19 booster shot queue

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome has his blood pressure checked before the injection.

Pattaya residents waiting for their coronavirus booster shot at School No. 2 met an unexpected visitor in line: Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome.



Sonthaya, like so many in Pattaya, was vaccinated against Covid-19 early this year with doses of CoronaVac from China’s Sinovac Biotech. And, like all those who received the drug deemed less effective against the coronavirus delta variant, Sonthaya is now getting a booster shot of AstraZeneca’s CovidShield vaccine.


Sonthaya was applauded by doctors and nurses from Pattaya Hospital and the city’s Public Health Department. The mayor, in turn, thanked them for all their hard work.

His number called, the mayor takes his yellow slip to the required area for his shot.



It only hurts for a minute Sonthaya gets his booster shot at the vacation station.



Just like everyone else, the mayor must stay in the waiting area after his booster to check for side effects.


With no immediately obvious side effects, the mayor walks about the vaccination area giving encouragement to medical teams and people receiving an injection.



Sonthaya stops by the food stall set up by the Hand to Hand Foundation to cook free food for visitors.









