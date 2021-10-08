Pattaya mayor makes surprise appearance in Covid-19 booster shot queue

Pattaya residents waiting for their coronavirus booster shot at School No. 2 met an unexpected visitor in line: Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome.







Sonthaya, like so many in Pattaya, was vaccinated against Covid-19 early this year with doses of CoronaVac from China’s Sinovac Biotech. And, like all those who received the drug deemed less effective against the coronavirus delta variant, Sonthaya is now getting a booster shot of AstraZeneca’s CovidShield vaccine.



Sonthaya was applauded by doctors and nurses from Pattaya Hospital and the city’s Public Health Department. The mayor, in turn, thanked them for all their hard work.

















































