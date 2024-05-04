Tropical storm strikes Pattaya and provinces in upper part of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for tropical storm affecting the upper part of Thailand, with heavy rain and strong winds on May 3. This has impacted 31 provinces in the northern, northeastern, and central regions.

The announcement from the Meteorological Department regarding tropical storm affecting the upper part of Thailand, is effective from May 3 to May 7.







During May 3 to 5, westerly winds from Myanmar will pass through the upper northern and northeastern regions. While from May 6 to 7, there will be an influence of easterly and southeasterly wind convergence covering the northeastern, eastern, central, and lower northern regions of Thailand. With hot to very hot weather prevailing in the upper part of Thailand, this has led to the occurrence of tropical storms in several areas, characterized by heavy rain, strong winds, and localized hailstorms. Thunderstorms may also occur.

It is advised that residents in the upper part of Thailand stay alert to the dangers of tropical storms, avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and unstable advertising signs. Farmers should prepare and take precautions to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage.







The provinces expected to be affected are as follows:

May 3:

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Kanchanaburi.

May 4:

Northern Region: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Maha Sarakham.

Central Region: Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi.









May 5-6:

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Mahasarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its suburbs.

Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.









May 7:

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin.

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its suburbs.

Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi.





































