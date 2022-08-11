U.S. praises Thailand for effectively tackling human trafficking

United States charge d’affaires Michael Heath praised Thailand for seriously and effectively tackling human trafficking.

Mr Heath expressed his recognition on Thai solutions to human trafficking when he met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ahead of the conclusion of his roles in Thailand.







In the meeting Gen Prayut expressed his satisfaction with improving ties between Thailand and the US in all dimensions.

The prime minister also mentioned strong bilateral cooperation on economic issues, especially trade and investment. He said the US was the third biggest trading partner of Thailand and both countries had potential to further develop their cooperation. A statement on Thai-US strategic partnership would help set goals and guide cooperation for mutual interest, Gen Prayut said.







Regarding cooperation on human trafficking solutions, the prime minister said he was pleased that the US elevated Thailand to its Tier 2 in its 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report and that reflected Thailand’s determination to prevent and suppress human trafficking.

The Thai government attached great importance to human trafficking solutions and included the issue in its national agenda.

The US charge d'affaires praised the active roles of the prime minister in pushing for serious and effective efforts against human trafficking. (TNA)








































