Ex-Sri Lankan President can stay in Thailand for 90 days, says Don

The former president of Sri Lanka can stay in Thailand for no longer than 90 days, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

He responded to the report that former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive from Singapore on Aug 11 and use Thailand as his second destination after fleeing Sri Lanka in July.







Gen Prayut said the government considered the issue as a humanitarian one and there was an agreement that Mr Rajapaksa would stay temporarily and refrain from meeting the prime minister or making any movement.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said that the former Sri Lankan president carried a diplomatic passport certified by the Sri Lankan government and a holder of a passport issued by a friendly nation could stay in Thailand for up to 90 days.







The Foreign Ministry did not see a problem about the visit and the Thai government did not object it. The former Sri Lankan president could stay at a hotel or apartment during the limited period of his stay, Mr Don said. (TNA)































