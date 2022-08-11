Thailand ending hospitel and hotel isolation in September

The Ministry of Public Health will consider ending hospitel and hotel isolation in September as the Covid-19 situation gradually improves in Thailand.

Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, stated that the department is preparing a proposal for the ending of the isolation measure to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for consideration. He explained that the reason for discontinuing these practices is because the country now has out-patient self-isolation (OPSI) and home isolation measures that provide an efficient treatment system for Covid patients.







According to the director-general, a recent survey revealed that the number of hospitels has dropped significantly, but over 3,000 beds remain unoccupied. Meanwhile, the number of hotels for self-isolation practices has decreased, but nearly 1,500 are still available for patients.

In response to the department’s proposal, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) stated that it is prepared to comply with the policy.







NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadej Thammatacharee stated that a coordination system via its hotline number, as well as its walk-in service via the OPSI and home isolation system, is available to the public. He also noted that patients can receive assistance through the telemedicine system through mobile applications such as MorDee, Clicknic, and Good Doctor Technology.(NNT)































