Typhoon Vamco downgraded to tropical storm, isolated rain over North and Northeast of Thailand

The Category 5 Typhoon Vamco made landfall over Dong Hoi, Vietnam and declined to a category 4 tropical storm. At 4.00 p.m. on Nov 15, it was centered over Dong Hoi at latitude 17.9 degrees north, longitude 106.2 degrees east with the maximum sustained winds of 90 km/hr. Moving west-northwest about 20 km/hr, the storm is forecast to be downgraded gradually to a tropical storm, a tropical depression and a low-pressure cell. Isolated light to moderate rains will be likely over the Northeast and the North of Thailand on Nov 16.

















