Mae Surin Waterfall National Park winter attraction in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand

The Mae Surin Waterfall National Park in Mae U-Kho sub-district of Khun Yuam district in the northernprovince of Mae Hong Son is welcoming visitors to its cold atmosphere and tree marigold field that is its special winter attraction.







The large and beautiful Mae Surin waterfall in this national park is surrounded by high mountains. The one-tier waterfall flows all year long. It is one of the tallest waterfalls in Thailand, pouring down from an altitude of about 180 meters.









The water fall is among popular tourist destinations of Mae Hong Son because tourists can visit it in all seasons. A route to the waterfall has been improved on a distance of about nine kilometers from the center of Khun Yuam district via the tree marigold field and Doi Mae U-Kho Mountain.

Wichai Pinasu, national park director of Protected Area Regional Office 16 in Mae Sariang district, said the Namtok Mae Surin National Park was ready to welcome visitors after its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The past closure had been a good opportunity for natural recovery and the maintenance of roads and accommodation facilities including bungalows and camping sites in the park and park officials were ready to ensure public safety and implement COVID-19 control measures there around the clock, he said. (TNA)











