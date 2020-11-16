One-day rail trip to explore natural beauty of Kanchanaburi, western Thailand

There is no better way to feel Kanchanaburi than on rail. And for an all-inclusive experience, a one-day trip on State Railway of Thailand’s touring route to Nam Tok Station is something we would like to recommend.







With schedules on weekends and holidays, the touring train leaves Hua Lumphong Station in Bangkok at 6:30 a.m. and reaches Nam Tok Station at 11:30. On-route brief stops include Nakhon Pathom and River Kwai Bridge where passengers can alight for some pictures. On-the-way highlights include Tham Krasae with wooden rail platform contouring the cliff – a spectacular and also poignant experience considering the story of this railway.





With the last station being Nam Tok where the beautiful Nam Tok Sai Yok (Sai Yok Waterfall) awaits, the train leaves for Bangkok at 2:30 p.m. Air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned classes are available. For more information, call State Railway of Thailand at T: +66 2220 4272.#AmazingThailand

