Tropical storm ‘Lin Fa’ causes heavy rain in the East and Northeast of Thailand Oct 12-13

Regional weather conditions are being monitored continuously. Now, in the South China Sea, there is a tropical storm “Lin Fa” which is not expected to enter Thailand but will cause rain with heavy falls in the Northeast.







Tropical storm “Lin Fa” has a maximum wind central speed of 65 kilometers per hour. It is moving west at about 20 kilometers per hour and is off the coast of Vietnam. It will move ashore in Vietnam today and tomorrow, bringing more rain to the East and lower Northeast of Thailand.

Meteorological Department Deputy Director-General and spokesman for the Meteorological Department, Thanasit Iamananchai reported today that tropical storm “Lin Fa” won’t move into Thailand but will cause heavy rain in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan and Yasothon from today until October 13, 2020.









Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are 2-3 meters high today. Seafarers are advised to avoid sailing in areas where thunderstorms are expected. Small boats should remain in port. (NNT)











