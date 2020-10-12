Thai PM suggests well-to-do people to spend to help low-income earners

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and economic ministers vowed to keep rolling out their best economic solutions.

Gen Prayut together with Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat made the announcement after a cabinet meeting on Monday.







The prime minister said that the government would do its best to solve economic problems and economic solutions would be implemented for all groups of people.

The cabinet approved many economic measures because it intended to help all Thai citizens to survive the economic crisis, Gen Prayut said.

“Existing measures are improved. New measures are additionally introduced. Many measures must be implemented simultaneously. The priority is to help low-income earners afford to live and encourage well-to-do people to spend so that money is circulated in the economic system,” the prime minister said.









According to him, the cabinet resolved to give 1,500 baht to each of 14 million state welfare card holders, conduct a co-pay scheme to encourage consumers to buy goods and services from retail stores, and provide shoppers with tax deduction worth up to 30,000 baht.

The prime minister said that the government would be introducing more economic measures. He asked all parties to maintain national order and obey laws to ensure national rehabilitation after the COVID-19 pandemic. (TNA)











