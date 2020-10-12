China and Thailand to discuss COVID-19 recovery strategies

The Kingdom of Thailand is set to welcome the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on an official visit designed to enhance cooperation by the two nations in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Scheduled for October 14 – 15, 2020, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, is to work with Thailand on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China amidst regional and global challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.









During the visit, Mr. Yi is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House and meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Thailand and China in bilateral and regional frameworks as well as to promote socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 situation.



Loading…



Throughout the two day stay, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and his delegation will strictly observe Thailand’s COVID-19 prevention measures, with a view to ensuring public health and the safety of the Thai people. (NNT)











