Trat residents warned to prepare for possible evacuation; roads to Koh Chang pier affected

Recent heavy rains have caused runoff and flooding along Sukhumvit highway in Trat province between Khao Saming and the capital districts. July 21 morning, transportation was disrupted along eight sections of this critical 20-kilometer highway stretch. Roads to Koh Chang pier were also affected.

The flooding has extended beyond the highway, submerging several roads within the capital district. The intense rainfall, which totaled 245 millimeters in Khao Saming on July 20, has led to elevated concerns about the potential for more severe flooding.







Trat Provincial Irrigation Office Chief Thamrongsak Nakrawong noted that the water level at Si Siad reservoir reached 3.70 meters by 11 a.m., exceeding the safety threshold of 3.40 meters required to maintain the reservoir’s structural integrity. In response, officials have begun urgently releasing water into downstream canals and waterways to mitigate the reservoir overflow risk.

Local authorities are urging communities in the affected areas to prepare for potential flooding, remain vigilant, follow safety directives closely, and prepare themselves for possible evacuation should conditions deteriorate further. (NNT)





































