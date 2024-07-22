U.S. President Joe Biden steps down from reelection campaign, endorses Kamala Harris as candidate

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is stepping down from his reelection campaign, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming November election against Republican nominee Donald Trump. At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and has faced mounting pressure from within his party after a series of political setbacks, including a poor debate performance and an assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Following the announcement, polls indicated public dissatisfaction with a potential rematch between him and Trump. The Democratic National Committee will now rally behind Harris, who could make history as the first African-American woman to lead a major-party ticket. Key Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, have already endorsed Harris.







Biden, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating, said he would focus on his presidential duties until his term ends in January 2025. This is the first time in over half a century that a sitting U.S. president has stepped down from reelection, the last being Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 during the Vietnam War.

The Democratic Party now faces the task of uniting behind Harris as she prepares to challenge Trump, who has selected U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. The next few months are highly crucial as Democrats work to secure delegate support for Harris ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (NNT)





































