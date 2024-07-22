Trat, Chanthaburi intensify flood relief actions due to significant flooding caused by heavy rainfall

Trat province is intensifying its flood relief actions due to significant flooding caused by heavy rainfall that commenced on July 19. Governor Natthaphong Sangwanchit has indicated that the floods have impacted two districts, affecting roughly 2,840 residents across 938 households.

The local administration has coordinated a comprehensive response to aid those in the affected areas, involving communities within Khao Saming district and the capital district. The relief efforts include using boats and transport vehicles to relocate residents and their possessions from areas hit the hardest by the flooding. A collaboration between local authorities, military personnel, and rescue volunteers is underway to better manage the crisis.







Additional measures to aid the affected communities include the setup of temporary shelters at locations such as Wimol Wittaya Community Municipal School and Wat Lamduan. The governor has addressed the need for community preparedness, urging residents to remain vigilant for more weather warnings and updates.







The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center Region 17 in Chanthaburi has also dispatched more boats and manpower to help with ongoing relief operations. With further heavy rains forecasted through July 23, the area is on high alert for potential exacerbation of the flood situation.

Authorities advise residents to heed government alerts and prepare for continuing adverse weather conditions. Those needing assistance or more information on flood preparedness can contact local authorities or call the emergency hotlines 1567 or 1784, which are available 24/7. (NNT)





































