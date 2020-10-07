Tourists from China and Scandinavian countries to arrive in Thailand in October

At least two groups of foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Thailand in October under the Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme.







Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yutthasak Supasorn confirmed that tourists from China and Scandinavian countries, complying with regulations will come to Thailand after the Thai government started easing regulations on Oct 1.

The quota, set by the Thai authorities, limits the tourist number at approximate 300 persons per week or about 1,200 a month.









The TAT does not rush to open up the country for foreign tourists but will follow strict disease control measures to prevent putting the country at risk of Covid-19 spreading, he said.

Regarding the arrivals of the first group of 150 Chinese tourists, scheduled tentatively on Oct 8, he said the plan could be postponed to allow officials to work on proper preparation and settle entry processes. (TNA)











