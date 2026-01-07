Sleeping by the road raises safety concerns in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand — Municipal officers in Jomtien, together with lifeguards, intervened after discovering a foreign national sleeping by the roadside near the Jomtien Water Sports Center on January 6, citing serious safety concerns.

The individual was found lying on the road, an area with passing traffic and environmental risks. Officers immediately woke the person, concerned that remaining asleep in such a location could lead to an accident or injury.







After ensuring the individual was alert and unharmed, officials issued a safety warning and advised them to return to their accommodation. Authorities stressed that sleeping by the roadside is dangerous, particularly in busy tourist areas where vehicles and motorbikes pass frequently.

Jomtien municipal officials said the inspection was part of routine safety patrols aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public safety for both residents and visitors. They also reminded the public that public roads and roadside areas are not safe places to rest or sleep.



































