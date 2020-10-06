2 killed, 4 hurt in Chonburi head-on collision

A woman and toddler were killed when a pickup truck collided with a car in Chonburi.

Boonkob Ronreungrit, 48, and 2-year-old Boonyaporn Sawadeemongkol died at Koh Chan Hospital following the Oct. 4 crash on Koh Pho-Sam Yam Road in Koh Chan Subdistrict.

Boonchai Sawadeemongkok, 20, wife Nongnooch 40, and 3-year-old Anthida, along with Nil Klinmui, 39, were injured and treated at the same hospital.







Atit, the 33-year-old driver of a white Nissan pickup truck, said he was driving to a local flea market when he was cut off by an overtaking car while using its high-beam headlights. It apparently blinded the driver of an oncoming car which ran head-on into the Nissan.

The two people killed and three of the injured were in the Honda.

Police are investigating with plans to file reckless driving charges.











