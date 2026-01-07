Homeless man detained after throwing rocks at vehicles and pedestrians in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal officers moved swiftly to detain a homeless man after receiving reports that he was behaving aggressively and throwing rocks at passing vehicles and pedestrians, causing fear and property damage on January 6.

According to officials, the individual appeared agitated and posed a danger to road users and members of the public. Rocks were reportedly hurled at cars and people in the area, resulting in damage and prompting immediate concern for public safety.







Municipal enforcement officers were able to bring the situation under control without delay. The man was detained at the scene and later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Authorities said the case highlights ongoing challenges related to public safety and vulnerable individuals in urban areas. Police will proceed according to legal procedures, including assessing the individual’s condition and determining appropriate next steps under the law.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident expressed concern over safety in shared spaces, calling for firm action to prevent similar incidents and to ensure protection for both residents and visitors in Pattaya.



































