Homeless man armed with knife and scissors detained after threatening tourists in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand — Panic briefly spread among residents and tourists after a homeless man armed with a knife and scissors was seen behaving aggressively and chasing people near a convenience store in Pratamnak Soi 5, Jomtien, on January 6.

Jomtien municipal officers, working together with Jomtien lifeguards, responded quickly after receiving reports of a man in a disturbed state threatening tourists in the area near a 7-Eleven at the end of the soi. Witnesses said the suspect’s actions caused alarm among pedestrians, families, and visitors nearby.







Authorities were able to safely restrain and detain the man without injuries being reported. He was later handed over to police for further legal proceedings and assessment in accordance with the law.

The incident sparked widespread concern among local residents and business operators, many of whom voiced frustration over recurring problems involving homeless individuals in public and tourist areas. Online comments reflected fears over public safety, particularly at night, and called for more decisive and long-term solutions, including mental health treatment, rehabilitation, and stricter enforcement to prevent repeat incidents.



Officials reiterated that public safety remains a priority and urged residents and tourists to remain alert, avoid confrontations, and immediately report suspicious or dangerous behavior to authorities.




































