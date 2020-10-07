Thailand to hold first local elections since 2014 in December

Thailand will hold local elections, which have been delayed and postponed for more than six years, in December starting with Provincial Administration Organization (PAO) polls.







The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Election Commission (EC) to hold PAO elections

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters after the meeting that the Cabinet made the decision that PAO elections would be held within 60 days.









The election date and timeline for the procedures should be announced by the EC, he said.

Local elections at different levels have been delayed for many reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prayut said it was his government policy to resume local elections with other levels including village administration organizations and municipality to gradually follow.

Gubernatorial election of Bangkok, which is a special administrative area and a very competitive race, is also expected to be held soon. (TNA)











