Tourists excited to snorkel at newly discovered shaft cave of Krabi, Andaman Sea

Tourists are excited with the recent discovery of a shaft cave at the famous KohHaa islands in the southern province of Krabi while park authorities warn of fatal danger if visitors take the plunge.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The pictures and video clips of the shaft cave dubbed “sea abyss” with clear blue sea at its base went viral after photographer and page administrator Krerkkrisada Thongkaewsawat and associates posted them online. They found the shaft cave on one of the small and uninhabited islands in the Ko Lanta National Park.

The entrance of the pit cave is about 7 meters wide and 10 meters above the sea. The group of Mr Krerkkrisada happily jumped from the cave into the seawater and said they had never seen the cave despite frequent visits to the islands.

Meanwhile, Veerasak Srisajjang, chief of the Koh Lanta National Park, said KohHaa was opened for snorkeling only and rock climbing was banned there although the tops of the islands provided wonderful views.

Park rangers had surveyed the shaft cave that is partially underwater and visitors were not allowed to take the plunge because that could be fatal, he said. (TNA)









Loading…











