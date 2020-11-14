It’s time for expats residing in Thailand to get travel bonuses from hotels and airlines

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in cooperation with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and airline partners – Bangkok Airways, Air Asia and Nok Air, has launched the “Expat Travel Bonus” campaign to offer special deals to foreign residents in Thailand.







Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “In Thailand, the expat market has great potential, so we hope this campaign will encourage more expats to explore Thailand and show support for our hospitality industry.”

The THA and airlines are offering exclusive promotions and special deals to expats residing in Thailand. A special discount for airfares and packages are provided for direct booking with participating hotels and airlines only.









When expats buy a 1,000 Baht voucher, the campaign will offer an additional 1,000 Baht subsidy, equivalent to a value of a 2,000 Baht discount for the room per one night booked at any of more than 300 participating hotels located in destinations across the country. The more nights booked the higher discount value offered.

To book a stay and receive the bonus, the expats are recommended to search for their preferred hotel from the list of participating hotels (https://bit.ly/38yfGoX) all of which are THA members. These hotels are officially licensed and are also certified under the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) hygiene standards. Passport must be presented as proof of expat status.

The offer is valid on stays from now until the 31 December, 2020 only. There is limited redemption throughout the campaign period. All redemptions are based on a first-come first-serve basis. The privilege is subject to change without prior notice.

Ms. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, THA President, said “I’m happy that the Association can be a part of this campaign. With very limited travel from overseas, Thai hotels need all the support they can get, so there’s never been a better time for expats to enjoy a great value vacation at various amazing destinations throughout Thailand. We are extremely thankful to TAT for their support in this campaign.”











