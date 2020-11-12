Bangkok applies Khao San Road model to Kraisi Road to attract more tourists

After the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) completed the landscaping of Khaosan Road last week, the administration is now revamping the landscape of Kraisi Road, in a bid to attract more tourists to Banglamphu area and stimulate the economy.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

In the first phase of the landscape beautification project, the BMA made improvements to the landscape of Khaosan Road, which is 400 meters long. The second phase is the landscaping of Kraisi Road. Ram Buttri and Tani roads will receive a makeover in the third phase. These areas will become cleaner, more attractive and spacious, offering more convenience to tourists.









Concerning the 200-meter Kraisi Road, the administration is raising the road surface to the same level as the pavement. The drainage system will be upgraded, and flamed granite tiles will be used, as they are more durable, beautiful and easier to clean. Surface-mounted fixed bollards will be used as traffic barriers, and small trees will be planted along the route. The landscaping of Kraisi Road is scheduled for completion by the beginning of next year. (NNT)

Loading…











